Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.36.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
