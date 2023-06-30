Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.0992

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $333,046.12 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,410.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.64 or 0.00357260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.74 or 0.01061278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00546154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00066888 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00139899 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,693,783 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

