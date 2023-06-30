Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 1,070.6% in June

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 1,070.6% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OZSC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
