Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 1,070.6% in June

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 1,070.6% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OZSC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company also designs and constructs electrical generating PV systems; and provides electric vehicle chargers, as well as distributes components, such as PV panels, solar inverters, solar mounting systems, stationary batteries, onsite generators, and other associated electrical equipment.

