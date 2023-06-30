PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.61 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.