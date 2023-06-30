Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 504.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.2294 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

