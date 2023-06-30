Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $13.12

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $13.77. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 633,103 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

