Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.67. 1,626,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,291. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 402.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

