Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

Shares of DQJCY opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

