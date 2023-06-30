Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.24

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 191644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Panasonic Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy segments. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
