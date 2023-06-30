Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 18.08 and last traded at 18.25. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 65,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.39.
Paramount Global Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is 19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.54.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of 7.27 billion for the quarter.
Paramount Global Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 456,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,701,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,472,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,074,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200,232 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
