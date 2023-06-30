Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 18.08 and last traded at 18.25. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 65,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.39.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is 19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of 7.27 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 1,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 456,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,701,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,472,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,074,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200,232 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

