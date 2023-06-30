Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their reiterates rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.55.

PK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,822. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 269,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

