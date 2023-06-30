PARSIQ Market Capitalization Achieves $18.07 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $18.07 million and $1.00 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

