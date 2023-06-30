Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Partners Group Global Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

