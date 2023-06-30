Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,687 Shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DJIA stock remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,104. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.