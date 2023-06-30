Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $57.72 during trading hours on Friday. 665,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,743. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

