Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 328.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 72.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 82,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. 271,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

