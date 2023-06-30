Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 15.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $52,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 696,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.