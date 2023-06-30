Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 9599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49.

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

