Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 7,885 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

