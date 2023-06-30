Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $842,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $6,686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Jabil by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of JBL opened at $107.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

