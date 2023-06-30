Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMT opened at $154.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,154,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

