Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases 23,754 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,082,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.