Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.