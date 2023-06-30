Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 226 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $248.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day moving average of $247.09. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

