Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,498 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

