Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.