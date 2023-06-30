PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

