PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

