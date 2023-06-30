PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.86 on Monday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

