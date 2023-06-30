PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PCCW Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. PCCW has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

PCCW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

