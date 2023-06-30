Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BTU stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 492,174 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,304,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,468,000 after buying an additional 98,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.