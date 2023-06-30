Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD opened at $14.17 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $491.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.38 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,461.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,186 shares of company stock worth $867,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at $12,439,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after acquiring an additional 407,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after acquiring an additional 306,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

