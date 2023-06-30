Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 25% Higher

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 403,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 768% from the average session volume of 46,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

