Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 90.3% in June

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Peninsula Energy Price Performance
Shares of PENMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,482. Peninsula Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
About Peninsula Energy
