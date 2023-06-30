PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Investment

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,921.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,921.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $127,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,509.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,560 shares of company stock valued at $494,073. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 188,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.56. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 101.55%. The company had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.74 million. Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

