Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $161.91. The company had a trading volume of 379,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average is $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

