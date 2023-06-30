Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 2,463,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,740. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

