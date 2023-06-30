Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Down 2.9%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 11,598,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,426,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 279.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the period. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

