PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU) Plans $1.38 Quarterly Dividend

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.375 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

PG&E Stock Up 1.2 %

PCGU traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $149.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.74. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 26.7% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,036,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

