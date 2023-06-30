Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,484,250,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 696,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,780. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.