Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Up 0.6%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.20. 56,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 232,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

