PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.05. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 75,126 shares trading hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
