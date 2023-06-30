PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.05. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 75,126 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

