Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.83

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $13.07. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 224,660 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1279 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,650.00%.

In other news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 22,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $288,848.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 192,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,048.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,266,000 after buying an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

