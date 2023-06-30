Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

