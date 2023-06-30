PLATINCOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,415.64 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $184,311.72 and $30,415.64 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 734,102,029 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 734,098,832.26935 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.03791644 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $31,289.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

