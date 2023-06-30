Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Free Report) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as low as C$1.80. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 3,804 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$188.39 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.