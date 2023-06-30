Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.89.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.