Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.44

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.44 and traded as low as C$23.82. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$25.59, with a volume of 12,143 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$694.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of C$124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 0.9143269 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. 64.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.