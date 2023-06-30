PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PostNL Trading Down 9.1 %

OTCMKTS:PSTNY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. PostNL has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ING Group upgraded PostNL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

