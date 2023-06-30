PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CAO Sells $20,559.14 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $20,559.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,890.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Angelina Hendraka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,860 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $36,437.40.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,713. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PowerSchool by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,052 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after buying an additional 877,727 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 174.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 848,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,345,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 747,600 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

